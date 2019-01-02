Bringing back the Charm of  crafts

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Village markets used to be dominated by local crafts once but with mechanisation and automation, these markets have been replaced with steel and plastic goods. This has, in turn, pushed local artisans to find new markets with people having higher purchasing power just to survive. In an attempt to find temporary space for the traditional art and culture, Jaya Jaitly founded the Dastkari Haat Samiti 30 years ago. Today, the 33rd edition of Dastkari Haat Samiti is back with a fortnight of cultural performances and a confluence of more than 180 artisans and master craftsmen from all parts of India at Dilli Haat, INA.

Having a permanent structure for the artisans was the core idea behind Dilli Haat, another venture that Jaitly started. “I wanted a dignified structure for the craftspeople rather than being shooed off from the pavements and bring quality products. Thus, enabling them to sell their products at a better price making them self sustainable,” says Jaitly.

After six years of struggle, Jaitly was able to sell the concept of Dilli Haat to the former Prime Minister VP Singh. However, with the regular traders managing to occupy Dilli Haat for long periods and selling cheap goods made in small factories, Dastkari Haat challenges them by presenting true crafts made by true craftspeople.

“Sadly, the Delhi tourism has added 62 stalls which they give to traders through e-bidding. The idea is ridiculous as you can’t expect craftsmen from villages to come with laptops and bid for the place. They bid somewhere between one to six lakh for a fortnight, an amount that our artisans make in two weeks. I have voiced my concerns for many years and the fact that this is completely opposite the idea of having Dilli Haat,” says the revivalist, who is ready to challenge the system again with her yellow flags on stalls that are genuine. “All our craftspeople are wearing yellow armbands along with the flags as a sign of silent protest,” she says.

This edition of Dastkari Haat Samiti, with around 180 artists coming in, it will definitely be a splendid affair to witness. “Along with the stalls, and performances, we will also have craftsmen demonstrating their art, highlighting the fact that they are genuine. Since the turnout is good, a lot of craftsmen come with a lot of diversity. Also, we have changed our membership programme. We have around 300 members who pay an annual membership fee and share the cost of publicity. Out of these, we send invitations after listing out who has new products, who didn’t attend last year,” she says.

The craft bazaar will feature everything from a wide range of Vankar shawls of Gujarat, Banarasi textiles from Uttar Pradesh, Handloom Fabrics from Bengal, Bandhani from Gujarat, Handwoven Chanderi, Softest of Pashminas, Ajrakh block printing, Kantha embroidery, Pattachitra paintings, Inlay furniture, paper mache, carpets, durries, home decor accessories and organic products.

Where: Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market, New Delhi

When: January 1 to 15

Timings: 11 am to 9 pm

Entry: INR 20