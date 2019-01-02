Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Fines issued to drunk drivers fewer than last year

 Delhi Traffic Police issued a total of 509 challans (fines) on New Year's Eve for driving under the influence of alcohol, marking significant drop from 765 issued last year.

A total of 509 challans or spot fines were issued on New Year’s Eve, down from 765 last year | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police issued a total of 509 challans (fines) on New Year’s Eve for driving under the influence of alcohol, marking significant drop from 765 issued last year.

According to Traffic Police, out of the 509 challans issued on Monday night, 147 were to owners of the vehicles while 362 were issued to drivers.

“Last year, out of the 765 challans, 543 were issued to drivers and 222 to owners,” a traffic police officer said.

“One probable reason why there were lesser number of such cases this year than the previous years is that there’s more awareness among people and they now prefer to take drivers along or hail cabs,” 
he added.

He said elaborate arrangements were made throughout the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic on New Year’s Eve. 

Special arrangements were made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place in central Delhi. Road restrictions were in place from 8 pm onwards at CP till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. The entire inner circle was made pedestrian-only. In the afternoon, traffic was heavy on Mathura Road near National Zoological Park. Traffic was closed on the stretch from Regal Cinema to Baba Kharak Singh Marg and from Sansad Marg to Outer Circle Connaught Place due to sheer volume of pedestrians.

“It takes me 20 minutes to reach office from my place. However, it took me longer today as the auto driver had to take a detour to avoid India Gate, which I cross on way to Tilak Marg,” a commuter said.
“Even the Outer Ring Road was full of snarls. It took me more than 40 minutes to reach ITO, which is twice the normal travel time,” another commuter said.

