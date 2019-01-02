Home Cities Delhi

Girl found with throat slit inside residence in Khyala

Prima facie, it appears that someone known to the girl has committed the crime, police said.

Published: 02nd January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl was found murdered at her residence in west Delhi’s Khyala area when her parents were not at home, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Monika Bhardwaj said on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father on Monday, a case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Her father Munna Lal, a vegetable vendor, told police that his son Deepak informed him that his sister, Pooja, was killed by an unknown assailant.

“The incident took place on Monday when Pooja and her 12-year-old brother were alone in their house, while their parents were away at their shop in Khyala Mandi,” Bhardwaj said.

The DCP said all angles were being probed, including the involvement of someone known to the family. 
Police said they received a call at around 8.45 pm on Monday regarding the CASE.

Prima facie, it appears that someone known to the girl has committed the crime, police said. The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

