Intermittent fasting will dominate 2019

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

The New Year unfailingly ushers in a renewed hope in all matters of life, generally followed by resolutions around health and wellbeing. So, it's not out of place to talk about some of the emerging trends in the matter of healthy diets that are likely to dominate 2019.

The most popular weight loss diet of 2018, the Keto diet, will make way for Intermittent Fasting (IF), which prescribes just two meals in a day. Is this some newly discovered scientific theory? Not exactly, since the idea seems to rely on historical evidence that tells us this is how our forefathers ate. The scientific evidence in favour of this diet is supportive.

I foresee some more changes stemming from the fact that we-as a nation-are quite obsessed with our digestive health. Any health-related issue in our land generally gets traced to digestive troubles — the Ayurveda relies heavily on this belief. The good news is that 2019 will probably prove that we are right. Research has begun to establish that the gut is truly our second brain and it seems to have a role in almost every health-related issue in our body. With more and more funding being channeled into the study of microbes that reside in our gut, one can surely expect more probiotic and prebiotic foods in the market.

A 2018 trend that will be deemed passé in 2019 is the obsession with sprouted foods. I am almost certain that this will be replaced by fermented foods that have been a part of our diets since ancient times. This bodes well for idli and kanji lovers.

Another trend that may disappoint us as a nation is the growing disillusionment with dairy products. This will gather more strength and we will find ourselves increasingly being told to replace normal milk with plant-based substitutes such as soy milk, coconut milk and almond milk. The real surprise will be the increasing emphasis on oat milk. Oats have enjoyed the status of super grains for long, and time has now come for its healthy derivative.

Amongst the seeds, it is no longer Chia but the new kid on the block, hemp that needs to be watched. Hemp seeds have good fibre and antioxidants without the associated psychotropic factors. I also feel that gluten-free flours will continue to be in favour and this does not mean quinoa alone but teff (a form of rice touted as a superfood) and buckwheat as well.

Veganism is here to stay for some more time but maybe with a slight twist — the paleovegan diet, which prescribes plenty of fruits and vegetables as also roots such as sweet potato. The diet also relies on oils such as coconut and olive oil. But be warned, it is not easy to find unadulterated olive oil. Another emerging favourite is flaxseed oil.