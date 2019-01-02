Metro exit gates closed to rein in New Year crowd

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With thousands thronging Central Delhi and surrounding areas on the first day of the New Year, Delhi Metro authorities had a hard time controlling the movement of crowd on Tuesday. As a crowd control measure, exit gates at four stations in central Delhi were closed. However, the gates were opened later in the evening.

“As per instructions received from the Delhi Police, exits at four stations — Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan — were blocked with immediate effect to control the swelling crowd,” the official said.

A massive queue was seen outside Hanuman Mandir on Baba Kharak Singh Road in Connaught Place, as thousands of devotees patiently waited to get in. “I have been waiting for the last two hours in queue, but it is fine. I stepped out expecting this kind of rush today. I visit the temple every week. However, with today being the first day of the New Year, the holiday crowd added to the rush,” a person standing in queue on Janpath road said.

A similar rush was also noticed at India Gate and Connaught Place areas in Lutyens’ Delhi, as scores made a dash to these landmarks to soak in the New Year sun. An official at Delhi Zoo informed that the crowd this number dwarfed the numbers recorded on the first day of last year. He said scores of Delhiites, as well as people from NCR, visited the zoo, breaking all previous records.

“The zoo was packed to capacity today. On New Year’s Day last year, we recorded a footfall of 34,350. This year, the number rose to 37,863. A new record was set today,” Renu Singh, Director, Delhi Zoo, said.

According to officials of Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC), getting word of huge crowds in many places, the Delhi Police issued a direction to shut some of the exit gates in order to control the outflow of pedestrians. The direction also came in view of heavier-than-usual vehicular traffic movement in the national capital area, officials said, adding that a sizeable outflow of pedestrians from these Metro exit gates would have made the situation even worse.

The city police, on Monday, also advised people visiting the India Gate to use public transport as much as possible, as there was an acute shortage of parking space in the area.

While the Pragati Maidan station is situated close to the busy Mathura Road, the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations are in the neighbourhood of the India Gate.