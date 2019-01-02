Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen cremated 

Home Cities Delhi

Legendary  filmmaker Mrinal Sen was cremated at Keoratala crematorium here on the first day of the New Year on Tuesday.

Mrinal Sen. (Photo| EPS)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen was cremated at Keoratala crematorium here on the first day of the New Year on Tuesday. Funeral of the last of the Bengali directing icon triumvirate, the others being Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, was done after his son Kunal Ghosh returned from Chicago on Tuesday morning.

The mortal remains of Sen were first taken from Peace Haven mortuary to his ancestral residence at Deshapriya Park in a simple procession attended by eminent artists, directors and actors, including poet Shankha Ghosh, actors Madhavi mukherjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Nandita Das, Biplab Chakraborty and directors Aparna sen, Anjan Dutt and Satyajit Ray’s son Sandeep Ray. CPM leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Biman Bose were also present in the procession.

Later, the mortal remains were taken to Keoratala crematorium in Kalighat and cremated by his son. According to Sen’s wishes, his mortal remains were not put up at state-run cultural complexes Nandan or Rabindra Sadan and garlands were not offered. A ‘Smaran Sabha’ would be held at Gorky Bhaban in the city in the memory of the director on January 5. Sen breathed his last at his Bhowanipore residence on December 30 last year due to cardiac arrest.

Mrinal Sen

