Nature inspired new look bus terminals in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Designs inspired by Nature will greet commuters once the Delhi government’s project to change the face of three bus terminals takes shape at Nehru Place, Azadpur and Nazafgarh.

While the three bus terminals will be revamped, four new terminals Narela A9, Dwarka Sector 4, Dwarka Sector 12 and Vikaspuri, which are under construction, will come up with similar world-class facilities for the people.

The transport department on Tuesday said a design was already finalised by the Nehru Place bus terminal, which will be the first off the block, and the model maybe replicated at other terminals, depending on the area.

As per the plan, an aerodynamic futuristic canopy with its structure inspired by the shape of a tree will be constructed at Nehru Place.

At night, the canopy held up by tree-like columns will be lit up with energy efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lights, bringing the streets alive at night besides creating a safe and “imageable” public space. The canopy will also provide shelter from rain and will come with water collector that directs rainwater into harvesting tanks so that it can be used for cleaning and other purposes at the terminal.

Currently, the bus terminals are riddled with deficiencies, which are compounded further given that lakhs of commuters use these facilities. Rough estimates suggest approximately 40 per cent trips in Delhi are done via public buses.

The Delhi government has already floated tender for interested private players to develop the Nehru Place terminal into a world-class centre.

Developed as a district centre, Nehru Place is now a commercial hub, which receives a huge footfall. The numbers are high also due to the presence of the Kalkaji Metro station in the vicinity.

“Bus terminals in Delhi have been neglected for decades, and the convenience and comfort of bus commuters often ignored. The present terminals do not incorporate basic public amenities such as waiting area, water and toilet facilities, pick-up/drop-off points,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said in a statement.

“Also, the spaces are poorly lit, and shelters are few and far between, which deter women, young and aged passengers and differently-abled commuters from using the terminals,” the minister added.