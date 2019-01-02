Romancing the modern Jamdani

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Growing up in a family rooted in Indian textiles, Gaurang Shah was inspired by his mother who had an exquisite taste in saris. But with saris losing their spot as the preferred choice from women’s wardrobes, Shah was disheartened to see it fading away. He felt the need to retain its beauty, by making it glamorous and timeless.

“The weavers during the early period had lost connect with modern fashion choices and were struggling to find ways to economic sustainability. So, I wanted to build my technique around contemporary Indian woman — her personality and textile adornments,” says Shah, who took on the challenge of reviving handlooms in 2001, especially jamdani, an age-old weaving technique.

In 1999, he opened an exclusive store for saris after identifying a weaver from Uppada in Andhra Pradesh, to source from. “It was only later that I found a khadi jamdani weaver in the Andhra Pradesh region, ready for transformation — from changing his looms to techniques while adopting new design philosophy. He was ready to turn my nine-yard design into reality,” he says.

Inspired by ancient Indian art, culture, nature, and architecture, Shah used sari as his canvas. “For me, everything was spectacular; all it needed was a touch of modernity. I instilled faith in my weaver that if they have to sustain, there is no other way than making their art relatable to the present and future,” says the designer. Today, he works with more than 800 weavers across South, East, and West of India with skills unparalleled.

The biggest challenge for Shah was to change the perception of the weavers who were losing hope and needed motivation to stay in the looms. “After observing the weavers work, I tried to learn the art myself and understand their limitations. They used to weave only small, minute designs but I began by giving them bolder floral and geometric designs,” he says, adding, “Economic sustenance was yet another thing to deal with. The weavers needed more work. They needed a new direction. So, I helped them change their looms, adopt newer techniques that helped them weave new textures, colour, and patterns.”

The growth of weavers from 20 to 800 is a testimony to the change and growth of Indian jamdani art. In the initial days, there were no takers for the works of the weavers. Today, they work 365 days a year. “Another stimulus has been our introduction of artisanal diversity. We have helped our weavers learn different techniques, enabling them to keep their looms busy throughout the year,” shares Shah, who calls his journey “satisfying.”

After his successful debut show titled Interlace, in Delhi, recently, — an attempt to find the essence of Jamdani by following three metaphorical threads that overlay its sensuous surface: the art, the artisan and the patron — Shah is now working on recreating 54 paintings of Raja Ravi Varma on saris. “The idea is to recreate the paintings on sari pallus through weaving. This project is in collaboration with Raja Ravi Varma Foundation from which I procured 54 lithographs. My team intends to complete the project by October 2, 2019, to coincide with Raja Ravi Varma’s death anniversary and Gandhi Jayanti. All the weaving of paintings will be done on khadi saris, and showcased in 16 museums worldwide,” says Shah.

The designer believes that this year, we will witness an alteration of technique in handloom — the subtlest changes in yarn or the number of threads, and diverse pattern and texture. “You will find fresh appeal in Dhakai, Kota, Paithani, Kanchi, Benarasi, and a hybrid genre that allows for complex patterns and designs never before attempted on the Jamdani loom,” he concludes.

