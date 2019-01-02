Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Sun brings out people even as temp come down

OnMonday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 22.2 and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a relatively sunny day for Delhiites on New Year allowing them to come out and celebrate, though the mercury remained on the lower side with the minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius.

According to a Met department official, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 4 degrees, three notches below the normal.

Massive gatherings were witnessed at major markets and popular party hotspots like Saket Select City Walk, Nehru Place, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden and Connaught Place. This led to choked roads and slow traffic movements around the national capital.
The humidity oscillated between 100 and 43 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Wednesday along with shallow fog in the morning and haze and smoke thereafter.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively,” the weatherman said.

