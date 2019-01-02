Home Cities Delhi

Woman shot at farm house, accused JD(U) leader Raju Singh on run

Police said only a few people were involved in the New year celebration.

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old woman was injured in suspected celebratory firing, police said on Tuesday. Former JD(U) MLA Raju Singh, who is alleged to have been involved in the incident, is on the run.

Special Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order) South, RP Upadhyay, said that information regarding the incident was received by authorities at Fortis Hospital in the Vasantjunj area around 1 am. 
“The woman had sustained a gunshot injury to her head,” Upadhyay said.

“Her husband lodged a complaint saying they were in a farmhouse on Monday night to celebrate New Year with some of their friends. He said at the stroke of midnight, two to three rounds were fired by Singh,” Upadhyay said.

The complainant said his wife fell down and started bleeding. “He said he immediately took her to the hospital,” the officer said, adding that a case under the Arms Act and the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Singh and others. 

Singh is a former MLA from Bihar’s Sahebganj. The farmhouse is owned by his mother. Police said only a few people were involved in the New year celebration. They said they have some lead and an investigation is on.

