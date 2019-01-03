275 road rage incidents in Delhi over last four years

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 275 incidents of road rage have taken place in the national capital over the last four years, according to latest government data. The statistics on road rage cases that were reported last year, till November, shows a slight dip in the number of road rage cases as compared to the last few years. While 53 cases of road rage were registered in Delhi till November, 64, 66 and 92 cases were registered in 2017, 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Responding to a question on the issue, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir provided statistics of such cases to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The minister, however, told the Parliament that Delhi police has taken various steps to stop incidents of road rage in the capital.

“The steps taken by Delhi Police to check the incidents of road rage in the city, include emphasis on beat patrolling, enhancing police presence and patrolling, identification of vulnerable areas, targeted checking of suspicious persons, encouraging public participation through ‘Eyes and Ears’ Scheme and organising road safety campaigns,” Ahir said, in a written reply.

In 2017, three persons were killed, 55 injured and 29 were arrested in road rage incidents. In 2016, two were killed, 55 injured and 80 arrested in such cases. Year 2015, though, saw the highest number of road rage cases at 92, in which four people lost their lives. As many as 80 people were injured and 106 arrested in such cases that year.

Asked if shortage of police personnel on roads was to blame for an increase in road rage cases, and, if the Delhi Police, at its current strength, could curb such cases, the minister did not give a clear reply.

The junior Home minister however, said, “As reported by Delhi Police, their present strength, as on 21.12.2018, is 77,099, against the sanctioned strength of 89,669 personnel.”