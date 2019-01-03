Home Cities Delhi

Air quality turns severe in Delhi within 24 hours

Air quality in Delhi turned severe again on Wednesday, barely a day after it had slightly improved to the very poor category. 

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

An IAF soldier stands next to the guns, caps and gloves of his contingent as the personnel rehearse for Republic Day parade on a foggy morning in New Delhi | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air quality in Delhi turned severe again on Wednesday, barely a day after it had slightly improved to the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city reached 430 in the ‘severe’ category, with 26 areas recording the same category of air quality. Even healthy people find it hard to breathe when air quality is at severe level, as per health experts. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’. 

Local emissions from vehicles, construction activities, dust, and adverse meteorological conditions were responsible for the hazardous levels of air quality.The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air at 8 PM was recorded at 242 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 423 ug/m3, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Wind speed is likely to remain “highly unfavourable” for dispersion of pollutants till Wednesday, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said. SAFAR said other than surface wind speed, rest all meteorological factors are likely to be “unfavourable”. “An active Western disturbance is very likely to cause fairly widespread of moisture intrusion over northern region, including Delhi.

The moderate fog will prevail and helping both gaseous and particulate pollutants to stagnant near surface,” it said.In a health advisory, SAFAR asked Delhiites not to rely on common dust masks for protection, and instead use N-95 masks or P-100 respirators only for outdoor activities. . 

Minimum temperature up, but thick fog cover 
Residents of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) had some respite from cold though a dense fog enveloped the region on Wednesday. The minimum temperature settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius, which was up from 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. About a dozen trains were running two to three late due to the fog that covers the region in this part of the year. The delayed trains included Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Express.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp