Air quality turns severe in Delhi within 24 hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality in Delhi turned severe again on Wednesday, barely a day after it had slightly improved to the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city reached 430 in the ‘severe’ category, with 26 areas recording the same category of air quality. Even healthy people find it hard to breathe when air quality is at severe level, as per health experts. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Local emissions from vehicles, construction activities, dust, and adverse meteorological conditions were responsible for the hazardous levels of air quality.The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air at 8 PM was recorded at 242 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 423 ug/m3, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Wind speed is likely to remain “highly unfavourable” for dispersion of pollutants till Wednesday, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said. SAFAR said other than surface wind speed, rest all meteorological factors are likely to be “unfavourable”. “An active Western disturbance is very likely to cause fairly widespread of moisture intrusion over northern region, including Delhi.

The moderate fog will prevail and helping both gaseous and particulate pollutants to stagnant near surface,” it said.In a health advisory, SAFAR asked Delhiites not to rely on common dust masks for protection, and instead use N-95 masks or P-100 respirators only for outdoor activities. .

Minimum temperature up, but thick fog cover

Residents of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) had some respite from cold though a dense fog enveloped the region on Wednesday. The minimum temperature settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius, which was up from 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. About a dozen trains were running two to three late due to the fog that covers the region in this part of the year. The delayed trains included Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Express.