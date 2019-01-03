Home Cities Delhi

Bedridden for year, Fijian elderly finds her feet at Delhi hospital

Bedridden for over a year due to rheumatoid arthritis, a 60-year-old Indian origin Fijian national got a new lease of life at a city hospital.

NEW DELHI:  Bedridden for over a year due to rheumatoid arthritis, a 60-year-old Indian origin Fijian national got a new lease of life at a city hospital.The patient, identified as Mayawati, suffered from restricted mobility with severely osteoporotic and weak bones. Her life changed for the worse when she sustained a fracture and a ligament injury around her right knee after a fall.

Considering her weak and osteoporotic bones, doctors in Fiji did not operate on the fracture, which, in addition to the ligament injury, rendered the elderly bed-ridden and caused her to develop severe osteoarthritis in her knee.Flying miles, the patient came to India and was admitted to a Delhi hospital for further treatment. She was admitted to Indian Spinal Injuries Centre.

“When Mayawati came, she was in poor condition. Upon examination, it was found that the fracture she sustained around her knee had caused severe deformity in that region and the ligaments were not functioning optimally. Hers was a really complex case, as the appropriate surgical process may not have been very fruitful due to associated factors,” said Dr Vivek Mahajan, Consultant, Joint Replacement and Arthroscopy Surgeon, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre.

While Mayawati needed knee replacement surgery, it was not the usual one. Doctors said she will need special implants for her knee replacement surgery due to the fracture and ligament incompetency.
“The problem was compounded by factors, including her age, rheumatoid arthritis and severely osteoporotic and weak bones. These could have been the factors which must have made doctors from other hospitals reluctant to perform a surgery,” he said.Mayawati was able to walk two days after the surgery. 
She was discharged after five days.

magic cure?
 The patient had severely osteoporotic and weak bones 
 She was treated at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

