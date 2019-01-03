Home Cities Delhi

Cranberry prune cookies for a sweet start

Published: 03rd January 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ingredients
 1/2 cup, unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
 1/4 cup, granulated white sugar
 1 teaspoon, pure vanilla extract
 1 1/4 cup, all purpose flour
 A pinch of salt  1 large egg yolk
For the Filling
 1/2 cup of pitted prunes and 
dried cranberries
 1 cup, sugar  2/3rd cup, water
Method
 In a pan, add prunes, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/3 cup water. Cook until it reaches the consistency of thick jam and prunes are soft.
 Take it off the heat and cool. Blend it to a pulse to make the sauce. Set aside.
Make the cookies
 Use a handheld or stand mixer with paddle attachment beat butter on high speed until creamy, for about one minute. Switch mixer to medium speed and add sugar and vanilla.
 Add the egg yolk and beat for a minute.
 Add flour and mix well to form a soft dough. Do not knead the dough.
 Press the dough down to compact it and tightly cover with plastic wrap to chill until firm, for at least one to two hours.

 Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Shape the cookie dough into balls of equal size, approximately one tablespoon of dough per ball.
 Make an indentation with your thumb into each ball. 
 Fill one cookie with 1/2 teaspoon of cranberry sauce while the other one with the prune sauce.
 Bake the shortbread thumbprint cookies for 14 -15 minutes, or until very lightly browned on the edges. The cookies will puff up and spread.
 Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for five minutes before transferring to a wire rack. 
Courtesy: Del Monte

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp