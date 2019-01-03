Cranberry prune cookies for a sweet start

By Express News Service

Ingredients

1/2 cup, unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1/4 cup, granulated white sugar

1 teaspoon, pure vanilla extract

1 1/4 cup, all purpose flour

A pinch of salt 1 large egg yolk

For the Filling

1/2 cup of pitted prunes and

dried cranberries

1 cup, sugar 2/3rd cup, water

Method

In a pan, add prunes, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/3 cup water. Cook until it reaches the consistency of thick jam and prunes are soft.

Take it off the heat and cool. Blend it to a pulse to make the sauce. Set aside.

Make the cookies

Use a handheld or stand mixer with paddle attachment beat butter on high speed until creamy, for about one minute. Switch mixer to medium speed and add sugar and vanilla.

Add the egg yolk and beat for a minute.

Add flour and mix well to form a soft dough. Do not knead the dough.

Press the dough down to compact it and tightly cover with plastic wrap to chill until firm, for at least one to two hours.

Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Shape the cookie dough into balls of equal size, approximately one tablespoon of dough per ball.

Make an indentation with your thumb into each ball.

Fill one cookie with 1/2 teaspoon of cranberry sauce while the other one with the prune sauce.

Bake the shortbread thumbprint cookies for 14 -15 minutes, or until very lightly browned on the edges. The cookies will puff up and spread.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for five minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Courtesy: Del Monte