DCW team rescues 3 child labourers from factory

Three minor child labourers, aged between 10 and 13 years, were rescued by members of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three minor child labourers, aged between 10 and 13 years, were rescued by members of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday. They were employed at a factory in the Omkar Nagar area of Delhi.The Commission received a complaint on January 1, regarding children being employed in the factory. The Commission was informed that those children were also forced to consume alcohol.

Taking immediate cognizance of the complaint, the Commission sent a team of counsellors to the spot. The Commission relayed the information to the Delhi Police before reaching the spot.On reaching the spot, the members found the three boys working there. Of them, two were 10 years of age and another was 13-years-old. Counselling was provided to the children and it was learnt that they were made to work 12 hours daily, from 9 am to 9 pm, and were paid merely `2000 in a month.

All the children informed that they belong to very poor financial backgrounds. The child aged 13 lives in Delhi with his uncle and aunt, while his parents live in a village. Families of the other two children live in Delhi itself.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is sad that little children are forced to do hard labour in the Capital. FIR should be registered and strongest action should be taken against those involved in the crime. The children should be rehabilitated.”

