Debris dumped: North civic body issues challan to PWD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North civic body on Wednesday issued a challan to the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) for not picking up demolition debris from roadsides. During a surprise inspection by North civic body mayor Adesh Gupta, it was noticed that PWD was not picking up debris dumped on the road leading to Naraina. The roads were left dusty, dirty and prone to accidents. “We do not encourage this behaviour. We are already taking stringent action against air pollution, an important cause of which is dust,” said Gupta.

The National Green Tribunal had directed all land owning agencies in Delhi to impose a fine of `5,000 on persons found burning waste in the open and ` 5 lakh fine on owners/builders, who are found violating dust control measures.Subsequently, in November last year, the North civic body had imposed a penalty of `9.6 lakh for violations of dust pollution control norms on various parties.

As many as 52 challans were imposed by the municipal corporation on violators across its six zones for violations — 20 in Karol Bagh zone, the maximum, followed by nine at Civil Line zone.

The East civic body had slapped penalties totaling `15.50 lakh in the same month for violations of pollution control norms.

Apart from this, the civic agencies have also taken action against the people stacking construction material and running illegal industries. “The North Corporation alone has issued 686 notices and sealed 154 industries operating in various areas. The action has been taken after issuing the advisory to the defaulters,” said a senior official.