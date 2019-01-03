Home Cities Delhi

Debris dumped: North civic body issues challan to PWD

The North civic body on Wednesday issued a challan to the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) for not picking up demolition debris from roadsides. 

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North civic body on Wednesday issued a challan to the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) for not picking up demolition debris from roadsides. During a surprise inspection by North civic body mayor Adesh Gupta, it was noticed that PWD was not picking up debris dumped on the road leading to Naraina. The roads were left dusty, dirty and prone to accidents. “We do not encourage this behaviour. We are already taking stringent action against air pollution, an important cause of which is dust,” said Gupta.

The National Green Tribunal had directed all land owning agencies in Delhi to impose a fine of `5,000 on persons found burning waste in the open and ` 5 lakh fine on owners/builders, who are found violating dust control measures.Subsequently, in November last year, the North civic body had imposed a penalty of `9.6 lakh for violations of dust pollution control norms on various parties. 

As many as 52 challans were imposed by the municipal corporation on violators across its six zones for violations — 20 in Karol Bagh zone, the maximum, followed by nine at Civil Line zone.
The East civic body had slapped penalties totaling `15.50 lakh in the same month for violations of pollution control norms.

Apart from this, the civic agencies have also taken action against the people stacking construction material and running illegal industries. “The North Corporation alone has issued 686 notices and sealed 154 industries operating in various areas. The action has been taken after issuing the advisory to the defaulters,” said a senior official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp