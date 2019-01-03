Home Cities Delhi

Dense fog disrupts train, flight services in Delhi, pollution 'severe'

Apart from chilly weather, the national capital also continued to reel under 'severe' air quality.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the dense fog and cold wave condition continue to grip the national capital, the train and flight services were hampered on Thursday.

Around 12 trains coming in and departing from Delhi were delayed while departures of all flights have been put on hold at Delhi airport due to bad weather and fog conditions since 7:30 in the morning. Three flights have also been diverted.

The list of delayed trains includes Purushottam Express, Brahmaputra Express., Farakka Express, Poorva Express, informed CPRO of Northern Railways.

As per the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), shallow to moderate fog would continue to linger in the national capital on today and tomorrow with minimum temperature remaining in the range of four to five degree Celsius. However, light rain or drizzle are expected on January 5 and 6 with cloudy skies.

The IMD also predicted that the cold wave conditions at isolated pockets over eastern parts of central India and Interior Peninsular India are likely to continue during next 24 hours.

"Dense to very dense fog observed at isolated places over Punjab and north Rajasthan; dense fog at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the weather forecaster said in its bulletin.

Apart from chilly weather, the national capital also continued to reel under 'severe' air quality.

The Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) observed the concentration of Particulate Matter 2.5 under 'severe' category while Particulate Matter 10 under 'very poor' category.

