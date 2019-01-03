Opposition BJP to take up Bharat Ratna row in Delhi assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly session on Thursday is likely to see heated discussions with the opposition BJP bent on discussing the AAP’s flip-flop on its resolution to withdraw late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna.The official business list mentions Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will table an audit report of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi and a notification regarding the Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulations, 2018.

The Assembly sitting is the second part of the Winter Session, which had commenced on December 20.

Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta made his intent clear as he highlighted the row surrounding the late prime minister. “It is against the sanctity of the House to tamper with official records. Unconstitutional to delete from the proposal the demand asking the Centre to take back Bharat Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi once approved by the Assembly,” the senior BJP leader said.

In the last Special Assembly session, the proposal presented by AAP legislator Jarnail Singh, while discussing the 1984 anti-Sikh riot, kicked up a row which saw both the BJP and the Congress target the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

There was a rift within the AAP itself, with many leaders questioning the necessity to drag the late prime minister into a row as it was in bad taste. In fact, the ruling party went on to deny that any such proposal was presented in the Assembly for putting a lid on the controversy.

But later on it was nailed with evidence showing the AAP leader reading out the words, which the BJP targeted saying that when the proposal was passed in the Assembly , then why it was withdrawn. “For three days, this genocide happened on the roads of the national capital, killing thousands of Sikhs but the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi tried to justify it... The Bharat Ratna should be taken back,” Jarnail’s resolution purportedly said.

AAP leader Alka Lamba, a former Congress member, had walked out of the House when the proposal was being taken up. Later, Lamba had said that she was asked by the party’s leadership to resign, a point contested by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who claimed that no one was asked to resign from the party.