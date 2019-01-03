Rediscovering Sita’s journey

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

Sita's fascinated author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni ever since she was a child, who listened to her grandfather narrate the Ramayana. Her love for the character of Sita eventually found its way in her latest book The Forest of Enchantments. Divakaruni believes that Sita is more courageous and heroic than what popular culture claims.

“I always wondered about how she felt at the most dramatic and tragic moments of her life. Once I became a writer, I knew I wanted to explore this story further. I felt there was more to Sita than I had read in the traditional Ramayana, down the ages and even the Sitayans written until now.” Not just that, Divakaruni also wanted to explore Sita’s thoughts on love because the Ramayana, she says, is also an amazing and tragic love story.

In her book, the author has also explored many dimensions of the male characters. “I wanted to examine their motives and hoped to discover something new and complex. I have also explored the choices made by Urmila, Mandodari, Kaikeyi, Kaushalya, Surpanakha, and Ahalya,” she says.

The year before Divakaruni wrote The Forest of Enchantments, she devoted all her time to reading, re-reading different versions of the Ramayana — by Valmiki, Kritttibas, Kamban, Tulsidas, and AdbhutaRamayan. “I read many wonderful folk songs and tales. Chandrabati’s woman-centric Ramayana from the 16th century was very enlightening,” she says.

Talking about the title, Divakaruni says, “The forest is a very important space in Sita’s life and shapes her growth into maturity. My Sita is always attuned to nature. At first, for her, the forest is fascinating, when she dreams about it as a girl. When she lives in it with Ram and Lakshman it is beautiful and romantic, but also dangerous. Ravan’s Ashokban, in which she is imprisoned, is a place of sorrow and hopelessness but also where she learns to be strong,” adding, “Finally, the forest in which she brings up her sons as a single parent, at Valmiki’s ashram, is magical and healing and completes her process of maturity.”

From being a charming princess, Sita grows into a brave and admirable woman who handles the downturns of fortune with grace. “Tragedy only makes her stronger. She stands up against wrongs but is never bitter about them. There is so much we can learn from all this,” says Divakaruni.