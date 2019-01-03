Home Cities Delhi

Seminar to debate on caring for homeless with mental illness

Published: 03rd January 2019

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  What are the model practice models that should be adopted to care for the urban homeless with mental illness? This is what stakeholders will brainstorm over during a two-day national seminar on ‘homeless and other unreached people with mental illness’ in the capital on January 5 and 6. The seminar will examine the extent of the problem, especially with respect to the existing models of care for homeless people with mental illness, plans that can be employed to identify these people, caregiving models and how different models could be integrated.

The seminar is being organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), in association with Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA), Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) and State Mental Health Authority (SMHA), Delhi.

The event will feature doctors, legal experts, judges, police personnel and NGO members and will aim to make different stakeholders to understand the various facets of this problem and put their heads together to find ways to tackle it. 

“The seminar will involve all stakeholders and document the work that is currently being done to care for the homeless. We are sourcing case studies from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. These states are being taken into consideration for reasons, depending on which the stakeholders took the initiative on these cases,” Nimesh Desai, Director, IHBAS, said. 

