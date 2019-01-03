Suroor gets a brand new look, a special dance floor

By Express News Service

Located in Rajouri Garden, Suroor, the exotic lounge plus bar, is all decked up with a special dance floor to drive all your energies and cater to your inner child.

It has a special access to a cabana where VIP tables are reserved for all the special guests, serving them lavish cocktails and authentic continental and north Indian cuisine.

Sporting one of the best interiors in the city, Suroor has some quirky quotes on the wall of each of its segments to refresh your mind and satiate your soul. One glass wall has paintings of some of the delicious food items available at the restaurant.

Another plus is a live band performance to calm your nerves and drive your energies at the same time.So, if you want to spend some quality time with your special someone, head for Suroor.