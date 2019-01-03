Home Cities Delhi

Suroor gets a brand new look, a special dance floor

Located  in Rajouri Garden, Suroor, the exotic lounge plus bar, is all decked up with a special dance floor to drive all your energies and cater to your inner child.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Located  in Rajouri Garden, Suroor, the exotic lounge plus bar, is all decked up with a special dance floor to drive all your energies and cater to your inner child.

It has a special access to a cabana where VIP tables are reserved for all the special guests, serving them lavish cocktails and authentic continental and north Indian cuisine.

Sporting one of the best interiors in the city, Suroor has some quirky quotes on the wall of each of its segments to refresh your mind and satiate your soul. One glass wall has paintings of some of the delicious food items available at the restaurant.

Another plus is a live band performance to calm your nerves and drive your energies at the same time.So, if you want to spend some quality time with your special someone, head for Suroor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp