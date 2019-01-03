Home Cities Delhi

Tete-a-tete with Adam Driver

Before he was bitten by the acting bug, Driver used to serve in the  military.

Published: 03rd January 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express Features 
Express News Service

Ever see Chewbacca play ping pong? Adam Driver did. In fact, the actor was the one instrumental in setting up a ping pong table on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. “I got a table for base camp. It was fun to see Chewy play with Poe — or any combination for that matter — any character on set playing the game in costume,” begins Driver. 

The 35-year-old first rose to fame playing Adam Sackler in the series Girls, following which he went on to play supporting roles in films like Lincoln, While We Were Young, and BlacKkKlansman this year, 
which earned him a nomination at the Golden Globes. But Driver owes his acting experience to TV. “I have learned in doing a TV show, that the best way to go into something is to have no idea. Then I am always somewhat pleasantly surprised. I love being in unknown situations and I’m open to surprises.”

Driver starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens first as Kylo Ren, Supreme Leader Snoke’s disciple and the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia.

Speaking of how his role is different this time around, Driver says, “It’s just a different mode. It felt like one giant marathon until it was over. Then Rian (Johnson, the director) and I decided what worked and what didn’t.”

Before he was bitten by the acting bug, Driver used to serve in the  military. Did he draw from that experience to play Kylo, we wonder. “There’s something obviously  militant about Kylo that makes sense — how he responds to things is probably a bit physically quicker — as if he was at war. In this movie, there is a lot of fighting. So obviously, the military applies.

There are things that I took away from the military that were not so literal —  like the relationships that I formed, the camaraderie, and working as a team,” Driver signs off. 

Driver’s roller coaster life  
Adam Driver attended the University of Indianapolis (for a year) and then transferred to study drama at Juilliard in New York, graduating in 2009. He began acting in plays, appearing on Broadway, before being cast in Lena Dunham’s series Girls (2012), as her character’s love interest, Adam Sackler. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp