Vijay Pramukhs to micro manage polls for AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaving nothing to chance in an election year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to focus on booth-level in Haryana and Delhi where every 10 households are likely to have one ‘Vijay Pramukh’ each. The strategy seems similar to the BJP’s ‘Panna Parmukh’ strategy where the party members were given a list of 10 names of voters for a particular booth to ensure that they voted for the saffron party in the polls.

Twelve new wings were also formed on Wednesday for a better outreach among the people in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Goa. By February 15, the names of the candidates in the four states will be announced, Delhi Cabinet minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said. After the National Council meeting last week, Rai had asserted that the AAP will not repeat its mistake of 2014, and, instead, focus on specific areas where it has more presence on the ground.

On Thursday, a meeting of the AAP’s Punjab leadership is scheduled at the Chief Minister’s residence to finalise the strategy to take on its political rivals. The meet will be attended the party MLAs and the MPs from the state.In Punjab, Rai informed, the party will begin its campaign from January 20 in which AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend a rally and address the crowd. Punjab is vital to the AAP’s Lok Sabha election plan, as it had won four out of the total 13 seats in 2014.

In Haryana, where Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues have been visiting to create a groundswell in favour of the AAP, the campaign will be launched on January 4. Also, a door-to-door campaign will be launched on the next day in the BJP-ruled state. Rai said the party has also enrolled a large number of members for various responsibilities.

More than 3 lakh ‘Vijay Pramukhs’ will be given the responsibilities in Haryana. In the last one-and-half month, Kejriwal has addressed nearly a dozen public rallies attacking the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government for the poor condition of public schools and hospitals. The party also plans to designate a team of 10 people for each village in Haryana, which has 10 Parliamentary seats to offer.