18 foreigners faking IDs at Indira Gandhi International Airport airport caught last year

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 18 foreign nationals were caught with Indian identity cards in 2018, six more than the previous year, official data available with Delhi Police reveals. The data says that were either caught at the immigration clearance counter or during check-in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In 2018, the police registered 15 cases against 18 men and women, who fraudulently used Indian I-cards like Aadhaar, PAN, Voter Card or Passport to gain entry into the airport.

Of these, 15 cases registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, arrests were made in 12 of them, while arrests in the remaining three were ‘deferred’ as the police “didn’t see a bad intention” on part of the passengers involved.

A police officer at the IGI told this newspaper that foreigners, who have been staying in the country for decades, would be spared.“There is a sizeable Nepalese and Tibetan population in India. Most of them tend to have Indian citizenship. A 50-year-old Nepalese woman living in the country is expected to have a voter card or other identity cards.

If, prima facie, we don’t see any foul play or feel that she didn’t have a bad intention, we might spare her,” he explained. He said though cases were registered in such cases, there were no immediate arrests. “

In 2017, 12 cases were registered against 12 men and women from Nepal, Tibet, Kenya and Sri Lanka.