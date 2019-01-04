Home Cities Delhi

18 foreigners faking IDs at Indira Gandhi International Airport airport caught last year

As many as 18 foreign nationals were caught with Indian identity cards in 2018, six more than the previous year, official data available with Delhi Police reveals. 

Published: 04th January 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 18 foreign nationals were caught with Indian identity cards in 2018, six more than the previous year, official data available with Delhi Police reveals. The data says that were either caught at the immigration clearance counter or during check-in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. 
In 2018, the police registered 15 cases against 18 men and women, who fraudulently used Indian I-cards like Aadhaar, PAN, Voter Card or Passport to gain entry into the airport. 

Of these, 15 cases registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, arrests were made in 12 of them, while arrests in the remaining three were ‘deferred’ as the police “didn’t see a bad intention” on part of the passengers involved.

A police officer at the IGI told this newspaper that foreigners, who have been staying in the country for decades, would be spared.“There is a sizeable Nepalese and Tibetan population in India. Most of them tend to have Indian citizenship. A 50-year-old Nepalese woman living in the country is expected to have a voter card or other identity cards.

If, prima facie, we don’t see any foul play or feel that she didn’t have a bad intention, we might spare her,” he explained. He said though cases were registered in such cases, there were no immediate arrests. “ 
In 2017, 12 cases were registered against 12 men and women from Nepal, Tibet, Kenya and Sri Lanka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp