Home Cities Delhi

‘Bring ordinance to stop sealing drive in Delhi’

Published: 04th January 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

People Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday requested the Centre to bring an ordinance to stop the ongoing sealing drive and also find out a solution to encroachments on the city roads.
Participating in a discussion in the state Assembly on the sealing issue, Jain slammed the DDA and BJP-led municipal corporations, saying encroachment is the main problem, but sealing drive is being carried to “only make money” and trouble the traders. “I request the Centre to bring an ordinance to stop the sealing drive and also find out a solution to the encroachments,” the AAP leader said. 

Jain also claimed that conversion charges, being taken from traders to provide relief from sealing, are just to “make money”. “They get an order of sealing 20 establishments, but they seal 100 establishments. Later out of 100, they de-seal 80 establishments to make money,” Jain said.

