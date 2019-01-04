Home Cities Delhi

Dense fog blankets Delhi; air quality turns 'severe'

The weather office has predicted haze and smoke for the day.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi fog (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday with the visibility dropping to 400 meters and the air quality recorded under 'severe' category, the weather office said.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the season's average. At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent, while the visibility was recorded at 400 meters," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in 'severe' category with the air quality index being at 449.

The weather office has predicted haze and smoke for the day.

"There was moderate to dense fog in the morning. The sky will remain mainly partly cloudy with haze and smoke thereafter," the official said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp