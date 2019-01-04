Home Cities Delhi

Family of woman killed in ex-MLA's celebratory firing donates her kidneys in noble gesture

Gupta, an architect by profession, was shot in the head allegedly by former JD (U) MLA Raju Singh at a New Year’s Eve party on Monday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a touching gesture, the bereaved family members of 42-year-old Archana Gupta, who was shot allegedly by a former MLA during celebratory firing on the 31st night at a farmhouse, donated her kidneys after she was declared ‘brain dead’ at a private hospital on Wednesday.​

Gupta, an architect by profession, was shot in the head allegedly by former JD (U) MLA Raju Singh at a New Year’s Eve party on Monday. She was admitted in a critical condition at a private hospital in Vasant Kunj and was declared brain dead on Wednesday.

“Her family, displaying enormous strength and grit in their hour of grief, decided to donate her kidneys,” a statement by Fortis Hospital, where she had been admitted, read.

