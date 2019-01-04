Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Fog: Flights on hold for two hours; 55 trains cancelled 

A blanket of dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital on Thursday, leading to disruption in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for two hours.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A blanket of dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital on Thursday, leading to disruption in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for two hours.
Departures were put on hold from 7.30 am to 9.30 am due to low visibility conditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to Jalandhar was delayed too. “I wanted to be here on time but because of the fog I got delayed,” the PM said in his speech at the Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar.

“Departures were put on hold from 7.30-9.30 am, but in this two-hour period, arrivals were operating as usual. The departures resumed when the visibility bettered,” a source at the airport said.The minimum visibility required for take-off is 125 metres. The Palam observatory recorded a visibility of 50 metres at 8.30 am, while at the Safdarjung observatory, it was recorded as 350 metres.

“Total 10 flights were diverted from Delhi airport. Most of these diversions happened due to pilot non-compliance,” the source said.At least 55 trains were cancelled and 25 remained partially cancelled across northern railways, officials said. Another 12 trains were delayed due to the fog.

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Express were among trains were delayed by several hours.Most of the affected trains were running late by two-three hours due to very low visibility around the national capital. 

New safety device comes to help of Railways
The railway traffic situation, however, was much better this year because of ‘Fog Pass’, a safety device that was provided to railway zones affected by fog during this part of the year.

