Foul air: One-day ban on entry of trucks in Delhi

The ‘severe’ level air quality has continued for 31 hours consecutively exceeding 300 ‘g/m3 for PM2.5 (Particulate Matter), the taskforce said in a meeting called on Thursday.

Published: 04th January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Environment Pollution (Prevention) Control Authority has banned the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, into Delhi for one day from Friday night, in view of deteriorating air quality in the city. The ban came on Thursday evening after it was recommended by a CPCB-led task force in the afternoon. 

The ‘severe’ level air quality has continued for 31 hours consecutively exceeding 300 ‘g/m3 for PM2.5 (Particulate Matter), the taskforce said in a meeting called on Thursday. “It is observed that while PM10 levels are marginally exceeding 500 ‘g/m3, PM2.5 levels are much higher reaching up to 350 ‘g/m3,” the taskforce said.

Noting that “combustion sources require priority attention”, the CPCB-led taskforce called for intensification of measures already in force. “The task force opines that measures already in force must continue with intensified action by implementing agencies particularly with regard to traffic congestion, open burning of waste, industrial emissions,” it said.The taskforce also urged the people to minimise use of personal vehicles and avoid prolonged exposure to the outdoor air. 

Delhi’s air quality remained severe for the second day on Thursday due to adverse meteorological conditions as authorities warned that the condition would continue to deteriorate unless sufficient rainfall brings respite by cleansing the air.According to the CPCB data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 444, more than Wednesday’s 430, with 26 areas recording air quality in the ‘severe’ category.  

The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 in the ambient air at 8 PM was recorded at 272 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 489 ug/m3, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). 

