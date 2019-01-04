Grooming is no more a woman’s preserve

Home Cities Delhi

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Does one cream fit all? No, not anymore. Delhi-based advocate Anshul Narayan, 33, couldn’t agree more. “Not just women, but we men, are equally conscious of our looks. After all, it pays to look presentable, and well-groomed.” Going by the way the men’s grooming market is expanding, there is a cream for every season, to suit every occasion and indeed, for a good reason. Be it skin care, body and bath, hair care, or beard and moustache, a man is spoiled for choice. From tip to toe, nothing is off the grooming range.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Phy, India’s foremost dermatologically-tested, 100% vegan specialist grooming range for men. Explaining the reasons for launching Phy, Shankar Prasad, founder and director, Pureplay Skin Sciences, says, “We believe in combining the best of plant-sourced actives and safe science (no parabens, phthalates, sulphates and silicones here). The belief that drive us — good products are worth the effort, that is conscious and non-negotiable, and that one-size-fits-all doesn’t work.”

But making a mark in the men’s grooming range, and commanding a significant share is easier said than done. As Ashutosh Valani, co-founder of Beardo, recounts, “One of the major challenges we faced was the lack of awareness about men’s grooming among Indian men at the time. Our primary role as one of the first of its kind brand in the market was to educate men about the importance of keeping themselves groomed —bearded or not.” The brand that started out with a standard Beard Oil for men now has about 50 products that cater to every grooming need that a man can have.

Innovation is the key. The brand that offers something extra, something different stays ahead of competitors too. Hitesh Dhingra, founder and MD, The Man Company, the first brand to launch six products with activated charcoal as the main ingredient, says, “We were one of the first digital-native brands focussed only on men’s grooming in India.

We realised the importance of offering chemical-free products in a very premium packaging at an affordable price quite early. As a result, all our products are a result of extensive study, elaborate research and usage of effective essential oils.” The Man Company offers a head-to-toe range of grooming essentials and offers products in all six major categories — beard care, bath and body care, hair care, skin care and fragrances — making it a one-stop-shop for all grooming needs. 

