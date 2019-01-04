Healthy plants for butterflies

Ganesh Babu N M By

Butterfly is a single word that brings peace and beauty when you hear it. Therefore, they are often used to illustrate beauty, peace and freedom. Butterflies are colourful, pretty and super-active too. They are an important element in the world of pollinating insects.The diversity and abundance of butterflies are considered as indications of a healthy and sustainable ecosystem. Adult butterflies lay eggs on specific species of plants that the caterpillars can feed on.

People who are interested in butterflies give importance to the plants which produce only nectar. These plants can feed only the adult butterflies, but not the caterpillars. Therefore, it is inevitable to conserve/grow plants that adult butterflies prefer to lay eggs on. One such important caterpillar feeding plant is Aristolochia indica (called Ishwari in native language) of the family Aristolochiaceae.

Existence of Ishwari is considered very critical for the survival of at least four species of butterflies such as Common Birdwing, Southern Birdwing, Crimson and Common Rose. The word ‘aristochiae’ in the scientific name of the Common Rose butterfly, Pachiopta aristolochiae reveals complete dependency of this species of butterfly on this particular genus of plants.

Ishwari is also well-known medicinal plant. In Siddha, it is known as Garuda kodi or Ishwara mooli.

In Kannada, it is known as Ishwari beru. Root powder of this plant is orally administered for treating rat-bite or snake-bite poisoning. For treatment of herpes, a mixture of roots and lime juice is made into a fine paste, which is applied locally. For treatment of cough, leaf juice is administered orally and is found to be very effective.

Ishwari is a perennial twiner. Its stems are weak and grooved. Leaves are alternate, 3-6 x 2-2.5 cm, very variable, smooth and three-nerved from the base. Inflorescence are racemes, axillary and terminal, up to 5 cm long. Flowers are 5 cm long; slender, lobes purplish-green; tubes up to 2.5 cm long, base inflated with a rim below; mouth oblique, recurved. Fruits’ capsules are 3.5 x 2 cm, globose-oblong. Seeds are numerous, 5 mm across, and laterally-winged.

The roots are long and cylindrical with little bends. They are bitter in taste and smell like camphor.

Commonly found on the wayside thickets, scrub forests, among grasses and rocky boulders, this plant’s global distribution is restricted to India and Sri Lanka.

