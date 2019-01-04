Hike or bike? Choose wisely

By Express News Service

Qila e Mubarak Ke Afsane

Go back to the magnificent era of the Mughals to discover the stories of Shahjehanabad, Jahan Ara, the peacock throne and the dreadful invasion of Nadir Shah on the Heritage walk at Red Fort with Bhawna Raikar and Noor Bali, on January 5. Meeting point is the Red Fort Ticket Counter at 3.30pm. Fee: `200.

Express features

VENTURING out to explore the city in winters is an unrivalled experience, even if you are not an outdoorsy person. It is an ideal time for extended periods of exploration, be it on foot or bikes — to relish mouth-watering delicacies and get to know more about heritage.

Noida-Delhi Cycle Ride

Dare 2 Gear has planned a cycle ride from Noida Staidum in Sector 21, Noida to India Gate, Delhi, covering a distance of about 45km. The ride will begin at 6.30am from Noida stadium, with a stop over at Akshardham Temple near Mayur Vihar around 7.15am. Do carry a helmet, a basic tool kit, water, your phone and a spare tube along to deal with a case of emergency.

In case you don’t have a cycle of your own but still want to enjoy the ride, contact the ride coordinators Tarun Pushp Wadhwa (9910081286) or Varun Wadhwa (9811348086). Don’t forget to bring a spare helmet along. This is a free ride.

Mehrauli Village

Explore the monumental gems of Mehrauli Village and the trail of Phoolwalon ki Sair this Sunday (January 6) with Aradhana Sinha. This walk begins at 8 am from Chattarpur Metro Station, and will take about two hours to complete. To register, drop an email at akhouri. priya@gmail.com.

Fee: `200



Himalayan Food Walk

If you are a foodie, take a walk around Tibetan Market, Majnu Ka Tila, and get to know how Himalayan communities fight winter in the mountains through their food, with Gaurav Sharma, on January 5. You will get to enjoy dishes like Laphing, Tingmo Bread, Mud Cake, Bhoe ja Tea, Thupka, Wai wai, Bulgogi Tukbap, Nepali Tea, Cold Cinnamon Tea and much more (at your own cost though).

Meet your co-walkers at Vidhan Sabha Metro Station at 3.45pm.

Fee: `300