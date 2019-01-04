Home Cities Delhi

Minimum temp up, Met office predicts hailstorm on January 5-6

The minimum temperature rose slightly in Delhi on Thursday settling at 6.7 degrees Celsius.  

Published: 04th January 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The minimum temperature rose slightly in Delhi on Thursday settling at 6.7 degrees Celsius.  The minimum was 6.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was a notch below the normal, a MeT department official said. Humidity oscillated between 100 and 56 per cent. 

The Met office forecasted partly cloudy skies for Friday. “There will be moderate to dense fog in the morning. The minimum temperature will likely hover at around 7 degrees,” the weatherman said.

The India Meteorological Department predicted isolated hailstorm in Delhi-NCR for January 5-6.  
 “Fog today was not only the first dense fog of the season for the national capital, but it was also widespread in nature,” Skymet Weather Services said.

