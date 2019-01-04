Home Cities Delhi

New plan to fill reserved seats in Delhi's private schools

Even after nine rounds of computerised draw of lots for the academic session 2018-’19, of which there’s only two-and-a-half months left, 1,185 such seats had no takers.

Published: 04th January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With ver 1,100 seats reserved for differently abled students in entry-level classes at city’s private schools remaining vacant from the last academic session and another 1,300 to be on offer in the next academic year (2019-’20), the Directorate of Education (DoE) will launch an awareness campaign to encourage parents to send in applications for these seats. Officials of the education department said that they received fewer applications for these seats, which is the main reason why they are going vacant at present. 

Even after nine rounds of computerised draw of lots for the academic session 2018-’19, of which there’s only two-and-a-half months left, 1,185 such seats had no takers.  The last draw of lots was conducted on December 26 when only 123 seats were filled. “Parents of differently abled students are sometimes apprehensive of big schools and instead of sending their kids there; they prefer to educate them through unorganised means or in smaller schools in the neighbourhood.

We will launch an awareness campaign to motivate the parents to apply once the process opens for this academic session. Along with those for economically weaker groups, the seats for differently abled children will be in focus as well,” a DoE official told newspaper. 

Under the mandatory reservation of 25 per cent of total seats for children from the economically weaker sections (EWS) or disadvantaged groups (DG) category in entry-level classes in private schools, three per cent has to be reserved for children with disabilities, according to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act, 2016. 

While those belonging to families with annual income less than `1 lakh can seek admission under the EWS category, the DG-category applicants include SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, physically challenged, orphan, transgender and all children living with or affected by HIV.

