Pakistan deploys Special Service Group after BAT repulsed

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army is at the receiving end, both tactically and psychologically, with its border action team (BAT) suffering reverses in recent actions, forcing it to deploy its Special Service Group (SSG) along the LoC to lift general morale.Sources said there is increased movement of the SSG troops across Poonch and Rajouri areas of Jammu Region. “Movement of SSG has been observed across the Indian Krishna Ghati (KG) sector. Shini, Battal and Pir posts have shown heightened activities.”

There is recent deployment of 25 commandos of the Light Commando Battallion with the 642 Mujahid Battallion in keeping with the plans to carry out BAT attacks, added the source and said, “Three Snipers have also been deployed to pin down Indian soldiers on the LoC.”

Lt General Vinod Bhatia, the former DG Military Operations who commanded his division in the area said, “They are attempting to lift their own morale. Our troops have conducted themselves well and retaliated effectively to cause damage to Pakistan Army. They are deploying their best troops -the SSG to raise morale,” he said.

Indian Forces killed two Pakistan BAT troops in Kralkot, Nowgam while three injured were pulled back on December 30, 2018. This was the fifth unsuccessful BAT attack in a row with two of them taking place in the South of Pir Panjal Ranges, Jammu Region.