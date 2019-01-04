Home Cities Delhi

Resolution on Rajiv Gandhi rocks Delhi assembly, 3 Opposition MLAs suspended

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that his turban was “forcefully removed” when he was marshalled out of the House.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (left), BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan protest outside the Assembly on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three Opposition MLAs were suspended and proceedings were adjourned as the Delhi Assembly saw noisy scenes on Thursday over a controversial resolution regarding late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that his turban was “forcefully removed” when he was marshalled out of the House.

This, he claimed, was deliberately done to hurt his religious sentiments. 

But, the AAP contended that Sirsa was creating a “drama” and even pushed the marshals. The party even questioned the role of the marshals, who are basically from the Delhi Police, saying they did not deal with the BJP leader in a strict manner.

“He removed his turban on his own. It is very shameful that the BJP MLA used religion to create pressure on the Assembly and the police. This was all drama. The speaker should take much stricter actions against these people,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. As the House proceedings began, Sirsa moved a notice for the removal of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel over the alleged changes in a recent resolution, moved by an AAP MLA, seeking Bharat Ratna be taken back from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Goel said he cannot accept it as such a notice has to be given 14 days in advance. When the Speaker turned down the request, Sirsa came down to the Well, prompting Goel to order the BJP legislator be marshalled out. Opposition legislators help up placards saying the AAP has succumbed under pressure to tamper with official records of the assembly due to a possible alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha election.

