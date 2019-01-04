Home Cities Delhi

Sewage Line work mucks up lives of Patparganj Denizens

Seema Sharma, who resides in one of the society’s 116 flats, said she stopped sending her children to the park since the work commenced.

Published: 04th January 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Road dug up in Patparganj area in front of Aditi Apartments where many residents are complaining about sewage seeping into drinking water. Traffic snarls are seen in morning and evening rush hours as one side of the road is closed for excavation work | pArveen negi

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  HD Gupta, an aggrieved resident of Narwana road, IP Extension, in Patparganj area has to tread carefully on an uneven, mud-laden, rocky stretch to his beloved park next to the Aditi Apartments. 
The woeful state of the area currently is in stark contrast to the days when the elderly took a stroll to the nearby DDA park and whiled away hours at the sun-soaked green lawns amid the prattle of children. However, those days seem to be in the past now, as the sewage line laying work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has made navigation a nightmare for residents over the last three months.

“We understand the importance of the work that is being done here. But the sewage problem has not been solved despite the authorities claiming that it will once the project is complete. The four lane road has now been reduced to just two lanes in a heavy traffic area. The basement front gate of the society, from where cars could pass earlier, is closed,” Gupta, who has been residing in the society for last 15 years, said.

Seema Sharma, who resides in one of the society’s 116 flats, said she stopped sending her children to the park since the work commenced. “We often use generator sets to draw groundwater. However, since this work started, sewage has contaminated the groundwater source, affecting the quality of supply,” she said.The DJB awarded the contract to a company, which goes by the name Shristi Sam Lain, and it has since been overseeing the project.

“We have been careful not to dig up the area at the society’s gate. We’ve simply pushed away the pipes laid underneath to make way for new ones. The sewage pipes at present are of very less diameter. We are replacing them with 800 mm pipes, which, according to our assessment, should be sufficient,” said the person who is overseeing the work on site. 

“The expected time of completion on the entire stretch is nine months, but we are hopeful of completing the project even earlier so as to lessen the inconvenience caused to residents.”The DJB has put up a ‘work in progress’ sign a kilometre ahead of the stretch, along which there are seven residential societies. All these residential spaces are said to be experiencing sewage problems and the pipelines will be replaced in the course of the project.

The next phase of the project will focus on Ankur apartments, which has 264 flats.
“Over the last one week, the pace of work has been slow. They are just digging up the same place over and over again and the work doesn’t seem to have moved beyond that,” a gatekeeper at the society said.
The digging started from one end of the road on which there are two vehicle showrooms. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the local MLA here.

“For two months, the area was completely cut off, as the portion of road at our gates was dug up.  The work started around the end of last year, in the festival season, when our sales peak. We had to face a decline in footfall because of this pipeline laying work. However, a semblance of normality has been restored now,” Ruchika Chawla, customer care manager at a showroom, said.

Housing hub sought after by families
Patparganj is a locality situated in East Delhi District of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The area is now known more of its housing societies that are sought after by families for its cheap rents. The area became more accessible after the DMRC expanded its network in East Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp