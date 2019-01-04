Sewage Line work mucks up lives of Patparganj Denizens

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: HD Gupta, an aggrieved resident of Narwana road, IP Extension, in Patparganj area has to tread carefully on an uneven, mud-laden, rocky stretch to his beloved park next to the Aditi Apartments.

The woeful state of the area currently is in stark contrast to the days when the elderly took a stroll to the nearby DDA park and whiled away hours at the sun-soaked green lawns amid the prattle of children. However, those days seem to be in the past now, as the sewage line laying work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has made navigation a nightmare for residents over the last three months.

“We understand the importance of the work that is being done here. But the sewage problem has not been solved despite the authorities claiming that it will once the project is complete. The four lane road has now been reduced to just two lanes in a heavy traffic area. The basement front gate of the society, from where cars could pass earlier, is closed,” Gupta, who has been residing in the society for last 15 years, said.

Seema Sharma, who resides in one of the society’s 116 flats, said she stopped sending her children to the park since the work commenced. “We often use generator sets to draw groundwater. However, since this work started, sewage has contaminated the groundwater source, affecting the quality of supply,” she said.The DJB awarded the contract to a company, which goes by the name Shristi Sam Lain, and it has since been overseeing the project.

“We have been careful not to dig up the area at the society’s gate. We’ve simply pushed away the pipes laid underneath to make way for new ones. The sewage pipes at present are of very less diameter. We are replacing them with 800 mm pipes, which, according to our assessment, should be sufficient,” said the person who is overseeing the work on site.

“The expected time of completion on the entire stretch is nine months, but we are hopeful of completing the project even earlier so as to lessen the inconvenience caused to residents.”The DJB has put up a ‘work in progress’ sign a kilometre ahead of the stretch, along which there are seven residential societies. All these residential spaces are said to be experiencing sewage problems and the pipelines will be replaced in the course of the project.

The next phase of the project will focus on Ankur apartments, which has 264 flats.

“Over the last one week, the pace of work has been slow. They are just digging up the same place over and over again and the work doesn’t seem to have moved beyond that,” a gatekeeper at the society said.

The digging started from one end of the road on which there are two vehicle showrooms. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the local MLA here.

“For two months, the area was completely cut off, as the portion of road at our gates was dug up. The work started around the end of last year, in the festival season, when our sales peak. We had to face a decline in footfall because of this pipeline laying work. However, a semblance of normality has been restored now,” Ruchika Chawla, customer care manager at a showroom, said.

Housing hub sought after by families

Patparganj is a locality situated in East Delhi District of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The area is now known more of its housing societies that are sought after by families for its cheap rents. The area became more accessible after the DMRC expanded its network in East Delhi.