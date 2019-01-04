Six dead in building collapse in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least six people, including a child, were killed and nine injured when a factory collapsed on late Thursday evening in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area.There were reports that over a dozen people were working when a boiler at the ground floor exploded which led to the collapse.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Sameer Sharma said six people were declared brought dead at a hospital while another nine were injured in the collapse. The Delhi Fire Service said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “A call was made at 8:37 pm about a blast and fire having broken out at a fan manufacturing factory at WZ 1, D Block, Sudarshan Park,” it said.