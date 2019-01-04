Six, including a five-year-old, die in cylinder blast at Delhi's fan factory

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At least six people died, including a minor and several others injured after an explosion in a factory in Delhi on Thursday night, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bharadwaj told IANS, "Till now eight bodies have been removed from the building, out of which six have been declared dead in Acharya Bhikshu hospital."

Another senior police official said that a factory of fan blade painting was functioning in the building when the LPG cylinder exploded.

According to the police official, the building comprises ground and the first floor.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said, "A call of the blast in the building was received by the fire office around 8.48 p.m. following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot."

"After the fire tenders reached the spot in Sudarshan Park area of West Delhi it found that due to the impact of the blast a portion of the building has also collapsed," he said, adding that the reason seems to be a blast in compressor.

The official also said that 15 people have been rescued so far. "Seven to eight more people are expected to be trapped inside the building wreckage," he said.

The rescue operation by Delhi Police, fire officials and disaster teams is still underway. On January 20 last year, at least 17 people died after a fire broke out in an illegal firecracker factory in Bawana industrial area.