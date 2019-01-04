Spot your sweet spa for a perfect rejuvenation

By Express News Service

SPAS worldwide have been known as places of healing and rejuvenation for thousands of years now. The modern world boasts of many options – some budget, some luxurious and some heritage. It very important not only for the client to understand what he/ she wants from the experience but also for the spa to understand what is it that the client is looking for.

Vibha Khanna Rastogi of Sawadhee Traditional Thai Spa tells us what to look out for while choosing a spa. “Sanitation is a key aspect of the spa experience and factors like hygiene and cleanliness, which are often taken for granted by local spas are important.”Luxury spas make sure that the towels, bathroom and bed sheets all are spic and span. They thrive on attention to detail.

Check if your spa is using organic and chemical free products that do not cause any harm to the environment. “They use their own blend of custom made oils in different fragrances for a variety of massages. The body scrubs are made from pure ingredients like chocolate, honey, olive oil, yogurts, essential oils, oats, coffee, almond paste, rice powder etc. These have a number of natural properties that benefit the skin.”

Customisation is another feature that luxury spas offer. “They have all kinds of massages and therapies from across the world that help the client rejuvenate. The therapists are trained to deliver each massage differently depending upon the needs and wants of the clients. They are also highly experienced and know how to tackle the correct pressure points in different situations, making the client feel more at ease,” she says.

The therapists should also have knowledge about the kind of massages that the spa has to offer, and can recommend which massage will suit them the most depending upon their needs and problems.

“A total package of all things desirable and relaxing is what a good luxury spa is. Spas today are constantly evolving just as their consumer is evolving and working towards providing the best quality spa services at the most affordable prices for the client,” she concludes.

Choose from a great variety of treatments

Hot stone massage, potli massage, sports massage, Thai traditional massage, deep tissue massage, body scrubs, facials, traditional Javanese lulur are some examples of the kind of varied services that

spas provide.