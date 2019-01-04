Switching from beef to other protein sources can lower deaths

By Express News Service

Healthier option

Switching from beef to other protein sources can prevent millions of diet-related deaths globally and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions The study also says though overall consumption of meat and fish is expected to rise rapidly in countries such as India It also found a sustainable food industry and healthier human life can be achieved through further innovation in the development of alternative proteins, livestock production and consumer behavior.

The research found that switching from beef to other protein sources could reduce the overall global burden of diet-related deaths by 2.4%, with the number climbing to 5% in high- and upper-middle-income countries

25% of all

food-related greenhouse gas emissions come from production of beef.

Global impact

The report is expected to be discussed at the WEF’s meeting later this month in Davos, India will also participate in it Without giving country-specific figures, it said the findings will be increasingly important given the projected demand for meat from emerging middle classes

Environmental impact

With the demand for protein set to soar, it will put pressure on the environment. The report said beef has an emissions intensity of 23.9 kg of CO2 per 200kcal, while beans, insects, wheat and nuts emit 1 kg or less CO2 for the same nutritional value.

Other sources such as tofu, pork, alga and chicken produce only 3-6 kg CO2 equivalent.

Huge protein demand

WEF’s Managing Director Dominic Waughray said it will be impossible to sustainably satisfy the world’s future demand for meat Citing the OECD-FAO figures, the report said growth in per-capita consumption of meat and fish within Asia between 2018 & 2027 will be highest in India (12 per cent) and China (13 per cent) During the same period, the total consumption of meat and fish will grow by 25 per cent in India and by 16 per cent in China.



On the other hand, demand for livestock-derived foods is projected to grow rapidly in China with increased focus on meat, while in India it will be slower with high concentration on milk and other vegetarian products.



Word of caution

The study also said a variety of factors will lead to a different development of supportive and cautionary narratives about alternative proteins in Asia compared with Europe and North America Among the four key factors, the study listed some countries such as India having a long cultural history of religious vegetarianism WEF said the govt need to design rules to govern a wave of new alternative proteins to protect the public from health risks and unsubstantiated claims, and to support the various sectors in their transformations.

The study

The 13 sources of protein analysed in the report included beef, pork and chicken; fruits and vegetables that can be eaten naturally or processed, such as beans and peas; processed non-animal substitutes such as tofu, wheat-gluten products or mycoprotein; and novel products such as culture meat, insects and alga spirulina The new research, done by the Oxford Martin School for the World Economic Forum (WEF)

