Taking charge

Our nation is set on becoming an all-electric country by 2030 and car manufacturers are already working towards introducing pure electric drive vehicles in the market as early as 2020. We take a look at some exciting new electric vehicles (EVs) expected to launch in India in the near future.

Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace boasts fine craftsmanship and a beautifully sculpted interior which makes it a product that has that authentic Jaguar DNA. Add to that, the I-Pace has been designed on a new architecture that utilises the best technology available in order to deliver an EV that’s not just practical but a capable performer as well. The electric motors have been designed in-house by Jaguar Land Rover and offer a combined power output of 400 PS and 700 Nm of torque. The I-Pace has a tested range of 500 kms per charge. *Expected price `65-70 lakh.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai India has announced that their first EV for India will, in fact, be the Kona — which is set to arrive by 2020. It is a seemingly robust SUV with a fluidic design theme and will come fitted with a state-of-the-art, in-car connectivity system. Powering it will be an electric motor and an efficient battery pack which will give 400 km per charge. *Expected price around `20 lakh.

Nissan Leaf

This is an EV that possesses sharp lines, LED projector headlights, floating roof design and comes with the signature Nissan grille. It gets all the bells and whistles which include a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, climate control air-conditioning and a very premium fit. The Leaf is a large car that offers ample room for five adults and comes with an enhanced battery pack that allows for 250 km of range on a single charge. It is expected to be introduced as an import

initially. The price will be in the `20 lakh range.

MINI Electric Concept

A production version of the MINI Electric Concept is expected to be unveiled in 2019. Looking at the future of urban electric mobility, this automobile will focus on delivering the same driving excitement that customers have come to love about the brand. The electric motor on board will offer a quick response and the precision-tuned suspension will ensure that ‘go-kart’ feel. The range of the MINI Electric Concept has also been maximised. *Expected price `40 lakh.

Audi E-Tron

The Audi e-tron is a full-size SUV that carries a sharp futuristic look and has an amazing on-road presence. It comes fitted with two powerful electric motors and a new generation quattro drive system, which can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds and has a range of over 400 kilometres. The two electric motors churn out 300 kW of power. Adding to its practicality, during 90 per cent of all decelerations the e-tron recovers energy using electric motors. In fact, Audi uses an integrated electrohydraulic brake system in order to maximise energy recuperation. *Expected price `75 lakh.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors showcased their electric ambitions at this year’s Auto Expo held in New Delhi in February 2018 with a range of their existing cars albeit with an electric drivetrain. Following up on that, the Indian conglomerate has done a soft launch of the Tigor EV which is currently on offer only to the EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) of the Central Government, however, the plan is to introduce it for sales to the public by 2019.

It is currently powered by a 30 kW electric motor and a 216 Ah battery pack that gives it a range of 130 km. It is capable of touching a top speed of 100 kmph and is currently offered in the XM trim which gets dual front airbags, air-conditioning and power windows as standard features. *Expected price `8 lakh.