Weaving traditional art on a global canvas

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

She seamlessly blends Indian recherché and craftsmanship with modern-day western silhouettes. Designer Payal Jain is known for being synonymous with eternal style. “I believe my designs have a western body and an Indian soul,” says Jain, whose philosophy is evident in her work which has matured with time. “The timeless and simple designs tread through decades and remain evergreen and always amongst our favourite possessions. When it comes to design, I tend to follow an understated and minimalistic approach. Fashion for me has always been about my love for textile,” says Jain.

Jain grew up in a family that shared the love for art, and by the age of eight, she had already attended a few hundred painting and sculpture exhibitions and had heard all the legendary Indian musicians perform live. She learned classical Hindustani music, Odissi dance, tabla, drawing and painting during her childhood, and spent a lot of time absorbing various art forms, all of which have strongly influenced her design sensibility.

“I took figure drawing and still life classes at Triveni Kala Sangam when I was ten. My sense of proportion, aesthetics and design all evolved from that point onwards. But fashion was suggested as a career option by a close friend and once I discovered my love for textiles and crafts, there was no looking back. Most of my collections over the years speak of art forms, artists, music and architecture as inspirations. They continue to inspire my designs, and my design ethos is based on art and design in totality,” says Jain who is now focusing on her Pret label, most of which she exports to the US and other countries.

Jain believes that her fashion label is an extension of her personality, as is the case for any artist and their expression through every creative medium. “I work with Indian textiles and crafts and have always been passionate about creating fabrics from scratch. ]

My deepest joy lies in being able to see what I have envisioned, come alive on a weaver’s loom or embroiders’ adda. It takes a lot of time, patience, love and passion to wait and watch each collection slowly take shape. The process can take anywhere from one month to 24 months. The final result, however, may never be visible to an onlooker but the pleasure of creating it from a simple thought is absolutely unparalleled,” she says.

A self-proclaimed workaholic, Jain loves and breathes her work. Her day begins early around six with yoga, pranayama and meditation. After a light breakfast, she is all set to work. “I am at my office by 9.30 and before I know, it’s evening and time to head back home,” shares Jain who is proud of her Indian roots and rich textile heritage. It is a constant endeavour to work with Indian textiles and crafts, many of which are on the verge of extinction.

“All my collections are a vast canvas of organic, natural and handloom textiles with much experimentation in traditional embroidery techniques, interpreted in a modern and contemporary context for the global woman of today. I feel blessed to have been born as an Indian and have the opportunity to be able to work with this endless treasured heritage. My entire team works with experts and clusters across the country to drive this tradition forward,” she says.

After a day’s work, evenings are for family and close friends. She travels extensively, but there’s always a book or two tucked inside her luggage. “I like to reinvent myself constantly. I am looking forward to a bright, beautiful and inspiring year ahead,” she concludes.