Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to very poor

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday with increased wind speed but remained in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 386, which is in the ‘very poor’ category. Eleven areas recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while 25 had ‘very poor’ air quality.

The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 237 microgrammes per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 370 ug/m3, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The overall air quality improved to ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’ since morning, due to an appreciable increase in wind speed in spite of other adverse meteorological conditions, including dense fog.

“It is likely to improve further significantly until tonight and then slowly but will continue to remain in ‘very poor’ range for the next three days. Rapid improvement is expected only if sufficient amount of rainfall occurs whose probability is less,” the SAFAR said. Fog intensity is likely to decline with gusty winds.