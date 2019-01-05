Home Cities Delhi

Celebrating Miyazaki, Japan’s godfather of animation 

One of the most popular directors, Miyazaki’ work includes entertaining plots, compelling characters, and jaw-dropping animation. 

Published: 05th January 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Suridhi Sharma
Express News Service

Hayao Miyazaki is a known name among anime enthusiasts. While the American influence has so far captured the global market to a large extent, with increasing global connectivity and internet slowly connecting the remotest of the areas, pop culture is moving fast across borders. One of the most popular directors, Miyazaki’ work includes entertaining plots, compelling characters, and jaw-dropping animation. 

Besides his directing skills, it is also his empathetic nature that translates in his work on the screen. Through his cinema, Miyazaki has also addressed themes like global warming and gender inequality.  On the occasion of his 77th birth anniversary, we take a look at the director’s contributions to the field of cinema.

Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator

While the director harboured a dream of having his own Manga works someday, it was the likes of legendary director Akira Kurosawa and movies like ‘The Tales of The White Serpent’ that introduced him to the world of cinema. Miyazaki worked at a corporate animation studio in his early years and learned the ropes of the trade.

His first animation film was titled ‘Hols: Prince of the Sun’ and it went on to garner a lot of acclaim. Born on January 5, 1941 at Bunkyo ward in Tokyo, when Miyazaki was growing up, Japan was reeling under the consequences of World War II.

In 1986, he made ‘Laputa: Castle in the Sky’ and then worked on projects like ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ and ‘My Neighbor Totoro’. His works from the 1990s like ‘Porco Rosso’ and ‘Princess Mononoke’ might have been very different from his earlier works, but did not fail to impress Manga lovers and fans.

It is easy to lose oneself to the fantasy world of Miyazaki, but his themes are strongly rooted in reality and have the subtlest ways of pulling one out to the real life, before the next plunge into fantasy. Fan theories have claimed that his masterpiece ‘Spirited Away’ was a take on the flesh trade. Similarly, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ has been linked to Japan’s most disturbing Sayama murder case. However, Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli denied that the film had any connection with the incident. Theories by fans have clearly overlooked the statement.

While he retired in 2000, it didn’t last too long. He directed ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ in 2004 after director Mamoru Hosuda’s death and it became a cult classic. His film ‘Gake no ue no ponyo’ grossed approximately $200 million at the box-office and grabbed five awards including one for ‘best direction’ and ‘best original story’.

His last directorial ‘The Wind Rises’ was in 2013 and had left fans wanting for more of his works. Talking about his women-centric films, he once said, “Many of my movies have strong female leads — brave, self-sufficient girls who don’t think twice about fighting for what they believe with all their heart.

They’ll need a friend, or a supporter, but never a saviour. Any woman is just as capable of being a hero as any man.”The director is a great source of inspiration from many filmmakers in the field of animation. It is no wonder that the fans are eagerly awaiting his next. Miyazaki, are you listening?

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hayao Miyazaki Anime Japanese animation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp