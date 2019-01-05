Celebrating Miyazaki, Japan’s godfather of animation 

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

Hayao Miyazaki is a known name among anime enthusiasts. While the American influence has so far captured the global market to a large extent, with increasing global connectivity and internet slowly connecting the remotest of the areas, pop culture is moving fast across borders. One of the most popular directors, Miyazaki’ work includes entertaining plots, compelling characters, and jaw-dropping animation.

Besides his directing skills, it is also his empathetic nature that translates in his work on the screen. Through his cinema, Miyazaki has also addressed themes like global warming and gender inequality. On the occasion of his 77th birth anniversary, we take a look at the director’s contributions to the field of cinema.

Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator

While the director harboured a dream of having his own Manga works someday, it was the likes of legendary director Akira Kurosawa and movies like ‘The Tales of The White Serpent’ that introduced him to the world of cinema. Miyazaki worked at a corporate animation studio in his early years and learned the ropes of the trade.

His first animation film was titled ‘Hols: Prince of the Sun’ and it went on to garner a lot of acclaim. Born on January 5, 1941 at Bunkyo ward in Tokyo, when Miyazaki was growing up, Japan was reeling under the consequences of World War II.

In 1986, he made ‘Laputa: Castle in the Sky’ and then worked on projects like ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ and ‘My Neighbor Totoro’. His works from the 1990s like ‘Porco Rosso’ and ‘Princess Mononoke’ might have been very different from his earlier works, but did not fail to impress Manga lovers and fans.

It is easy to lose oneself to the fantasy world of Miyazaki, but his themes are strongly rooted in reality and have the subtlest ways of pulling one out to the real life, before the next plunge into fantasy. Fan theories have claimed that his masterpiece ‘Spirited Away’ was a take on the flesh trade. Similarly, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ has been linked to Japan’s most disturbing Sayama murder case. However, Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli denied that the film had any connection with the incident. Theories by fans have clearly overlooked the statement.

While he retired in 2000, it didn’t last too long. He directed ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ in 2004 after director Mamoru Hosuda’s death and it became a cult classic. His film ‘Gake no ue no ponyo’ grossed approximately $200 million at the box-office and grabbed five awards including one for ‘best direction’ and ‘best original story’.

His last directorial ‘The Wind Rises’ was in 2013 and had left fans wanting for more of his works. Talking about his women-centric films, he once said, “Many of my movies have strong female leads — brave, self-sufficient girls who don’t think twice about fighting for what they believe with all their heart.

They’ll need a friend, or a supporter, but never a saviour. Any woman is just as capable of being a hero as any man.”The director is a great source of inspiration from many filmmakers in the field of animation. It is no wonder that the fans are eagerly awaiting his next. Miyazaki, are you listening?