Coal’s November data shows Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers 

Published: 05th January 2019 09:27 AM

Vodafone-Idea Cellular to merger within two years. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

Data released by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for the month of November 2018 shows that the newly merged Vodafone Idea continues to bleed subscribers. However, the company also retains the position of the largest telecom player in the Indian market. 

As per the data, India’s private telecom service providers (COAI member TSPs) had a total of 1025.59 million mobile subscribers in November. This includes subscriber figures of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) as of October 2018 (Source: TRAI). 

Amongst the individual companies, Vodafone Idea Limited holds the top position, with total mobile subscriber base reaching 421.08 million (Vodafone: 215.99 million, Idea: 205.09 million).

Bharti Airtel Ltd follows Vodafone Idea Limited, with 314.76 million subscribers, while Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd stood at 262.75 million subscribers.

However, Vodafone Idea lost over 6.5 million subscribers in November together, while Bharti Airtel added 101,534. The steady erosion in subscriber base since August is a concern for Vodafone Idea. 

