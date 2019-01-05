Delhi factory collapse: Unit operated ‘illegally’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A closure notice had been served last month on the owner of the two-storey building which collapsed in west Delhi’s Sudarshan Park on Thursday evening, claiming seven lives. Commercial activity was going on there “illegally,” a senior official with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the West Zone of SDMC, and a team visited the site after the mishap and assisted the Delhi Disaster Management Authority staff in the rescue operation.

“The collapse is said to have been triggered by a blast on the first floor of the building, where a factory unit was operating, which blew the roof. The side walls then collapsed under the weight of the debris deposited on the floor,” a senior SDMC official said.

He said that when the SDMC team visited the site in Basai Darapur area, they saw many parts of the building hanging precariously after the collapse. These were demolished for the safety of passers-by.

“Ironically, we had sent a closure notice to this unit on December 21, and sealing activity was slated to be carried out next week. So, this unit was effectively running illegally,” the senior official said.

The SDMC has been carrying out sealing action against such units as per the instructions of the Supreme Court, he said, adding that many units were either found closed or vacant after a notice to that effect had been served.

“The ward in which the collapsed building is located had about 700 units, out of which 670 are now closed, sealed or were found vacant when our team visited during the drive. As for the remaining 30 odd units, we will seek action against them and also examine if there was any laxity on the part of any civic department,” he said.

He said the nature of work carried out in the building was being ascertained, adding, “it is still not clear whether it was a ceiling-fan making unit or a paint-making unit”.Police are also probing whether the building collapsed due to an LPG cylinder exploding or an air compressor blast. Asked if the building was residential, the SDMC official said it was a residential area. Six of the seven deceased, who included a child, have been identified.

Injured referred to various hospitals

Out of the eight persons injured in the partial collapse of a building following a blast, three men, identified as Munna, Gangesh and Ankit, have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital, while Manju has been referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj. A case has been registered against the factory owner, Ankit Gupta, who also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Ramphal (45), Ajay (22), Munger (55), Hanshu (6), Ajay (25) and Rajesh (40).