Home Cities Delhi

Delhi factory collapse: Unit operated ‘illegally’

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the West Zone of SDMC, and a team visited the site after the mishap and assisted the Delhi Disaster Management Authority staff in the rescue operation.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the site after the blast at Sudarshan Park in Delhi, on Friday. Seven people were killed after the blast caused a portion of a building to collapse on Thursday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A closure notice had been served last month on the owner of the two-storey building which collapsed in west Delhi’s Sudarshan Park on Thursday evening, claiming seven lives. Commercial activity was going on there “illegally,” a senior official with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said.
The area falls under the jurisdiction of the West Zone of SDMC, and a team visited the site after the mishap and assisted the Delhi Disaster Management Authority staff in the rescue operation.

“The collapse is said to have been triggered by a blast on the first floor of the building, where a factory unit was operating, which blew the roof. The side walls then collapsed under the weight of the debris deposited on the floor,” a senior SDMC official said.

He said that when the SDMC team visited the site in Basai Darapur area, they saw many parts of the building hanging precariously after the collapse. These were demolished for the safety of passers-by.
“Ironically, we had sent a closure notice to this unit on December 21, and sealing activity was slated to be carried out next week. So, this unit was effectively running illegally,” the senior official said.

The SDMC has been carrying out sealing action against such units as per the instructions of the Supreme Court, he said, adding that many units were either found closed or vacant after a notice to that effect had been served.

“The ward in which the collapsed building is located had about 700 units, out of which 670 are now closed, sealed or were found vacant when our team visited during the drive. As for the remaining 30 odd units, we will seek action against them and also examine if there was any laxity on the part of any civic department,” he said.

He said the nature of work carried out in the building was being ascertained, adding, “it is still not clear whether it was a ceiling-fan making unit or a paint-making unit”.Police are also probing whether the building collapsed due to an LPG cylinder exploding or an air compressor blast. Asked if the building was residential, the SDMC official said it was a residential area. Six of the seven deceased, who included a child, have been identified.

Injured referred to various hospitals
Out of the eight persons injured in the partial collapse of a building following a blast, three men, identified as Munna, Gangesh and Ankit, have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital, while Manju has been referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj. A case has been registered against the factory owner, Ankit Gupta, who also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Ramphal (45), Ajay (22), Munger (55), Hanshu (6), Ajay (25) and Rajesh (40).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi factory collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp