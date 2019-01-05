Forum slams JNU for ‘bias’ against blind student 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after a blind JNU student accused the administration of not providing him a writer and reading material in Braille, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) condemned the “biased and discriminatory attitude” of the university administration in denying registration to him in the second semester at the Centre for Japanese Studies.

Munesh Kumar has accused the Centre of Japanese Studies of denying him a writer despite his request, which, he claimed, resulted in failure in examination. Kumar has refused to accept his exam result. The NPRD said the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration was penalising the student “for its own failure in being unable to provide him reasonable accommodation” as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

“It was unable to provide him prescribed texts in Braille/audio or requisite software. Even the reader provided to him, was for just a week, and that too a full month after the semester had begun,” NPRD general secretary Muralidharan said. “The blatantly discriminatory attitude becomes more evident with its refusal to provide a blind person with the mandated scribe and forced him to write both the sessional and end-semester exams on his own.”