Gear up: ‘Extreme explorer’ on the road

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Let’s face it, the Force Motors Gurkha might not be on the top of your list of SUVs to buy. However, the new refined version of the Gurkha boasts a new powertrain, better NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels and a more premium look.

It retains that Mercedes-Benz G Wagen-inspired design, yet the manufacturer has modified the Xtreme to make it stand apart from the rest and give it a hint of premium flair. It gets a new front fascia, bonnet-mounted LED indicators, new front and rear steel bumpers, a signature chrome-finished snorkel, new body graphics and clear lens headlamps. The side cladding and full-length footboard have been retained as have the all-terrain tubeless tyres.

The Gurkha isn’t just about show, as this vehicle is an icon amongst offroaders thanks to its extreme abilities. Taking that further with the Xtreme, the brand is offering it with the same robust drivetrain used by the Force Gurkha Rain Forest Challenge vehicles that won podium positions between 2014-2016.

The engine under the hood is the Mercedes OM611 common rail unit that develops 140 hp and 321 Nm of torque and comes with a dual mass flywheel that has helped lower NVH levels and offers a higher level of refinement. It benefits from a new transfer case and a live rigid axle in the front.

There is an option to fit hub locks on the front axles that aid in reducing stress while driving in 2WD mode. The chassis on the SUV continues to be the high strength C-in-C unit that plays a vital role in giving the Gurkha its Xtreme capability. Priced at Rs 12.99 lakh.