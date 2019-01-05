Home Cities Delhi

Gear up: ‘Extreme explorer’ on the road

There is an option to fit hub locks on the front axles that aid in reducing stress while driving in 2WD mode

Published: 05th January 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour 
Express News Service

Let’s face it, the Force Motors Gurkha might not be on the top of your list of SUVs to buy. However, the new refined version of the Gurkha boasts a new powertrain, better NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels and a more premium look.

It retains that Mercedes-Benz G Wagen-inspired design, yet the manufacturer has modified the Xtreme to make it stand apart from the rest and give it a hint of premium flair. It gets a new front fascia, bonnet-mounted LED indicators, new front and rear steel bumpers, a signature chrome-finished snorkel, new body graphics and clear lens headlamps. The side cladding and full-length footboard have been retained as have the all-terrain tubeless tyres.

The Gurkha isn’t just about show, as this vehicle is an icon amongst offroaders thanks to its extreme abilities. Taking that further with the Xtreme, the brand is offering it with the same robust drivetrain used by the Force Gurkha Rain Forest Challenge vehicles that won podium positions between 2014-2016.

The engine under the hood is the Mercedes OM611 common rail unit that develops 140 hp and 321 Nm of torque and comes with a dual mass flywheel that has helped lower NVH levels and offers a higher level of refinement. It benefits from a new transfer case and a live rigid axle in the front.

There is an option to fit hub locks on the front axles that aid in reducing stress while driving in 2WD mode. The chassis on the SUV continues to be the high strength C-in-C unit that plays a vital role in giving the Gurkha its Xtreme capability. Priced at Rs 12.99 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mercedes-Benz G Wagen Force Motors Gurkha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp