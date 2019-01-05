Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's education details

In the report, the High Court wanted to know what the state BJP president and Kharagpur MLA had given as his educational qualification to the Election Commission.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the Central Election Commission on the educational qualification of Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The high court has given the commission 14 days to furnish the report.

The direction was given by a divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Biswanath Samaddar and Justice Arindam Mukherjee after disgruntled former BJP leader Ashok Sarkar filed a PIL alleging that the state BJP chief had given false information about his educational qualification. 

In an RTI query by Ashok Sarkar, Jhargram Polytechnic College in April last year stated that Dilip Ghosh had not passed out from their colleges between 1975 to 1990. In his 2016 Assembly elections affidavit, the BJP leader had claimed that he had passed out from the Jhargram Polytechnic College.

